Ludhiana triple murder: 16 days later, accused arrested from Sangrur

CIA staff-2 arrested the accused from an inn in Sangrur following a tip-off Sunday. (Representational Image) CIA staff-2 arrested the accused from an inn in Sangrur following a tip-off Sunday. (Representational Image)

Sixteen days after a woman and her two grandchildren were found brutally murdered at their residence in Ludhiana’s Kishore Nagar area on August 3, the police finally arrested the accused Rajwinder Singh alias Ravinder Singh Bakshi alias Seetu (45), a resident of Amritsar.

Gurwinder Kaur (52) and her two grandchildren (children of her two daughters), Mandeep Kaur alias Khushi (8) and Hritak Singh (6), were brutally murdered with a hammer and their throat slit with a cutter. Rajwinder Singh is maternal cousin of Gurwinder.

CIA staff-2 arrested the accused from an inn in Sangrur following a tip-off Sunday. Immediately after the murder, he hid in Amritsar for a day. He then moved to Hanumangarh in Rajasthan for few days and further shifted to an inn in Sangrur from where he was arrested.

Police said that the accused has confessed that he wanted to take revenge from her cousin Gurwinder and his main target was the victim’s husband Davinder Singh, but he was not present at home. After murdering the woman and two children, he even waited for Davinder for two hours and hid in the house. But when he did not turn up, he decided to run away.

Ludhiana police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill while addressing a press conference Sunday, said that the accused was hatching a conspiracy of murdering the family since four months. He was carrying a hammer, cutter and rope whenever he would visit her cousin’s home, hoping that he will get an opportunity to kill them. On August 3, he first killed the woman by allegedly hitting her head with a hammer multiple times. After some time when both children came from school, he killed them too. Then to ensure that three are dead, he slit their throats with a cutter. Then he waited for Davinder, but when he did not turn up, the accused left. He also changed his name from Ravinder Singh Bakshi to Rajwinder Singh due to his criminal record. He also changed name of his father from Jaswant Singh to Ajit Singh on identity cards and other documents to conceal his identity, police said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App