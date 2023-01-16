Ludhiana: Traffic cop assaulted by violators, phone snatched

Two men allegedly assaulted an on-duty assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the traffic wing of Ludhiana police outside city railway station and also snatched his phone late on Sunday.

ASI Sharanjit Singh said that both accused – Simranjot Singh, 28, of Field Gunj and his brother Prabhjot Singh, 23 – were driving their two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road and was stopped for violation.

The ASI added that he was deputed outside gate number 2 of Ludhiana railway station when the accused were driving on the wrong side, and were also not wearing helmets. The two-wheeler also didn’t have a number plate. The ASI alleged that the accused assaulted him and snatched his mobile phone and fled.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO of division number 1 police station, said that an FIR under Sections 379-B, 353, 186, 332, 506 and 34 of IPC has been lodged against the accused. Both were arrested and the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. He added that both accused were already facing trial in three cases, including attempt to murder and assault.