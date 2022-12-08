scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Ludhiana: Traffic norms flouted as AAP leader takes out roadshow before taking charge as chairman of LIT

On Wednesday, Bhinder's supporters were seen throwing traffic norms to the wind as they sat atop vehicles while blowing hooters.

Tarsem Singh Bhinder (left) with MLA Daljeet Bhola before taking charge of new office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Contrary to the claims of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) aiming to eliminate VIP culture from Punjab, traffic norms were openly flouted and a long cavalcade choked Ludhiana city Wednesday, as AAP leader Tarsem Singh Bhinder and his supporters took out a massive road show before he took charge as the chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

A former Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader, Bhinder had joined AAP last year. On Wednesday, his supporters were seen throwing traffic norms to the wind as they sat atop vehicles while blowing hooters. The road show which started from Bhinder’s office ended at LIT office in Feroze Gandhi Market via Basti Jodhewal and other areas, as the cavalcade choked traffic and commuters had a harrowing time. As the cavalcade reached near LIT office, cops on duty were seen making futile efforts to make his supporters sit inside vehicles as many of them were seen climbing vehicle doors or peeping out from the sunroofs. Some were even sitting on the bonnets. Bhinder took charge as LIT chairman in the presence of local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.

Bhinder said that he would discharge his duty with utmost dedication and commitment besides a “transparent and responsive administration would be ensured for the people of Ludhiana”.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:20:46 am
