Ludhiana: Three booked after man dies of suspected heroin overdose

A MAN died of alleged heroin overdose in Moga city Monday, said police. Three people were booked in the case on Tuesday.

Police said Jagdish Kumar (28), a resident of Hatha Badan Singh Colony, Moga, died at his home around 3.30 pm. On the basis of a complaint filed by his paternal uncle Varinder Kumar, police booked three persons — Gopi, Sukhdarshan and Jagdeep alias Chindi — under charge of causing death due to negligence.

Investigating Officer Sukhdev Singh said Jagdish had been an addict for nearly two years. On Monday, he took heroin with Jagdeep, according to the uncle’s statement. They allegedly purchased the drug from Gopi and Sukhdarshan. After taking the drug, Jagdish went to his bicycle and scooter repair shop. A worker however sensed he was not well and hence dropped him home. After reaching home, his condition deteriorated further, police said, adding that by the time family took him to hospital, he had passed away.

The body was handed over to the family for last rites after an autopsy Tuesday. An FIR has been registered under sections 304 (causing death due to negligence) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC at Moga city-2 police station.