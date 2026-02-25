Meet the Ludhiana teens whose AI ‘Prithvi Rakshak’ promises to slash composting time by 50%

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
For three teenagers from Ludhiana, what began as childhood curiosity about the waste piling up around them gradually transformed into a mission to build sustainable solutions. Their journey has now taken shape in Prithvi Rakshak—an AI-powered vermicomposting system that recently earned them recognition at a pan-India innovation competition.
Prithvi Rakshak was developed by Class 12 student Prabhkirat Singh, his childhood friend Abhishek Dhandha, and schoolmate Rachita Chandok. “Abhishek and I have been working on solid waste management projects for nearly three years now, learning from every failure and improving step by step,” says Singh.
The students of B C M Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Shastri Nagar have developed an innovative system aimed at transforming organic waste management in India. Prithvi Rakshak is a modular, AI-driven vermicomposting system that automates the conversion of organic waste into high-quality fertilisers. Equipped with smart sensors and artificial intelligence, the system continuously monitors temperature, moisture, pH levels and aeration, automatically optimising conditions for efficient composting, according to Singh and Dhandha.
“Traditional vermicomposting can take up to 90 days. Our system reduces the cycle to about 30 to 38 days, making it nearly 50 to 70 per cent faster,” Singh explains, even as he juggles project trials alongside his ongoing board examinations.
Designed for ease of use, the team is targeting households, schools, housing societies, markets and community waste hubs. “Our idea was to make it as simple as using a washing machine,” the student innovators say. Users only need to add segregated organic waste and check basic mobile app notifications, while the AI handles all technical decisions. The system produces multiple sustainable outputs such as vermicompost, vermiwash, and vermisticks, supporting soil health and eco-friendly agriculture.
Sharing their plans, Singh says he and Dhandha—who have both turned 18—have now formed a company named Prithivi Ventures Limited. “We are currently running trials by setting up physical composting beds at our homes,” he adds.
While Singh is a Science stream student and Dhandha has picked Commerce, both are preparing for the Common University Entrance Test and Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test, hoping to study in the same university or city to continue building sustainable innovations together.
The project is currently in its incubation phase, with pilot deployments being explored in collaboration with municipal bodies and Smart City initiatives, as the team works towards creating a circular and sustainable waste ecosystem across Indian communities.
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow recognition
Prithvi Rakshak emerged as a national winner under the environmental sustainability theme of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, a CSR initiative of Samsung that supports student-led innovation.
Out of a national shortlist of 40 teams, later narrowed down to 20 finalists, Prithvi Rakshak was selected among four winning projects announced on September 29 last year. As part of the recognition, the winning teams will receive Rs 1 crore in incubation and support funding, along with mentorship and research access at IIT Delhi FITT Labs. The Ludhiana team’s share amounts to Rs 25 lakh, expected to be released in phases starting in April.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram