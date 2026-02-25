Meet the Ludhiana teens whose AI ‘Prithvi Rakshak’ promises to slash composting time by 50%

Designed for ease of use, the team is targeting households, schools, housing societies, markets and community waste hubs. (Express photo)

For three teenagers from Ludhiana, what began as childhood curiosity about the waste piling up around them gradually transformed into a mission to build sustainable solutions. Their journey has now taken shape in Prithvi Rakshak—an AI-powered vermicomposting system that recently earned them recognition at a pan-India innovation competition.

Prithvi Rakshak was developed by Class 12 student Prabhkirat Singh, his childhood friend Abhishek Dhandha, and schoolmate Rachita Chandok. “Abhishek and I have been working on solid waste management projects for nearly three years now, learning from every failure and improving step by step,” says Singh.

The students of B C M Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Shastri Nagar have developed an innovative system aimed at transforming organic waste management in India. Prithvi Rakshak is a modular, AI-driven vermicomposting system that automates the conversion of organic waste into high-quality fertilisers. Equipped with smart sensors and artificial intelligence, the system continuously monitors temperature, moisture, pH levels and aeration, automatically optimising conditions for efficient composting, according to Singh and Dhandha.