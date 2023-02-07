scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Ludhiana: Special camp for Sukanya Samriddhi accounts on Feb 9, 10 at Main Post Office

Nishi Mani from the postal department said an account can be opened for a girl child (between 0 to 10 years) in post offices by parents/guardians with a minimum contribution of Rs 250.

Ludhiana: Special camp for Sukanya Samriddhi accounts on Feb 9, 10 at Main Post OfficeNishi Mani from the postal department said that a maximum amount of Rs 1.5 lakh could be deposited into a Sukanya account during one financial year.

The Ludhiana Postal Department will organise a special camp for opening Sukanya Samriddhi accounts at the Main Post Office near Bharat Nagar Chowk on February 9 and 10. The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana was launched by the Centre in 2015.

Nishi Mani from the postal department said an account can be opened for a girl child (between 0 to 10 years) in post offices by parents/guardians with a minimum contribution of Rs 250. He added that a maximum amount of Rs 1.5 lakh could be deposited into a Sukanya account during one financial year.

Mani said people wanting to open Sukanya Samriddhi accounts must carry the birth certificate or Aadhaar card of the girl child, besides Aadhaar and PAN cards of the parents.

He appealed to the people of the district to avail maximum benefit of the special camp.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 18:00 IST
