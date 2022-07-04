scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Ludhiana STF arrests one from Baramulla with 9.4 kg drug ICE

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge at STF Ludhiana Range, said that after the arrest of his two aides with the drugs, the accused had escaped from the city to avoid the STF.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 4, 2022 12:05:46 am
ludhiana stf baramullaThe accused had hid the contraband in fold screens of a projector in his house. (Representative image)

Five days after the Ludhiana unit of anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) arrested two drivers with 20.8 kg drug ICE (known as amphetamine or crystal meth), police on Sunday claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the gang from Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, with the help of SIA, Srinagar police.

Following the interrogation of the arrested accused, identified as Vishal alias Vinay, 42, of Jawahar Nagar Camp, the STF also recovered 9.4 kg more drug ICE from him. The accused had hid the contraband in fold screens of a projector in his house.

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge at STF Ludhiana Range, said that after the arrest of his two aides with the drugs, the accused had escaped from the city to avoid the STF. “The accused told STF that he has been peddling drugs for the past six years and he has links with international smugglers. He was also involved in smuggling of animal hides and other body parts. He was arrested by Delhi police for smuggling deer antlers and leopard hides. Later, he was bailed out,” Harbans said, adding that Vinay was produced before the court on Sunday and was remanded in STF custody till July 5.

