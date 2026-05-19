Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur’s body found in canal, police say killer came from Canada via Nepal

Local Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur, alias Inder, 29, from Ludhiana, was allegedly abducted and murdered by her Canada-based friend and his associates, who later dumped her body in a canal. Her decomposed body was recovered from the Neelon canal Tuesday, six days after she went missing.

The prime accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a native of Mahlan Khurd village in Punjab’s Moga district, orchestrated a planned journey from Canada to execute the crime, said Inderjit Singh Boparai, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana Industrial Area-A.

“He first landed in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 30 and then further travelled to India. After executing the murder, he fled back to Canada as per the interrogation of his aides,” ACP Boparai told The Indian Express.