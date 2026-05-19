Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur’s body found in canal, police say killer came from Canada via Nepal

Local Punjabi singer Yashinder Kaur, alias Inder, 29, from Ludhiana, was allegedly abducted and murdered by her Canada-based friend and his associates, who later dumped her body in a canal. Her decomposed body was recovered from the Neelon canal Tuesday, six days after she went missing.
The prime accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, a native of Mahlan Khurd village in Punjab’s Moga district, orchestrated a planned journey from Canada to execute the crime, said Inderjit Singh Boparai, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana Industrial Area-A.
“He first landed in Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 30 and then further travelled to India. After executing the murder, he fled back to Canada as per the interrogation of his aides,” ACP Boparai told The Indian Express.
The Ludhiana police have arrested two people in connection with the crime: Sukhwinder’s father Pritam Singh and an accomplice, identified as Karamjit Singh of Bhaloor village in Moga.
Sukhwinder allegedly abducted Yashinder at gunpoint on May 13 and then killed her. Sukhwinder and Karamjit then allegedly dumped her body in the Neelon canal.
Inspector Dalvir Singh, Station House Officer, Jamalpur police station, said Sukhwinder’s air ticket from Canada to Kathmandu (Nepal) was booked for April 29. “After reaching India on May 2, he executed the murder on May 13 before again fleeing to Kathmandu the same night,” said the SHO, adding that the woman’s Ford Figo car, which she was driving when she was allegedly abducted, has also been recovered from the canal.
Relationship built on Instagram
According to the police, Yashinder and Sukhwinder, whose family is in Canada, connected on Instagram around three years ago when Yashinder was actively pursuing projects in the Punjabi music industry. The two eventually entered into a relationship.
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However, Yashinder later learned that Sukhwinder was already married and had two children. She wanted to end the relationship but Sukhwinder wanted to marry her. Refusing to accept the breakup, Sukhwinder allegedly plotted her murder from Canada.
The incident first came to light when Yashinder’s younger brother Jotinder Singh, a resident of Mundian Kalan, filed an abduction complaint on May 14 at the Jamalpur police station.
In his statement to the police, Jotinder said his sister had left the house in her Ford Figo car at around 8.30 pm on May 13 to buy groceries but did not return. He named Sukhwinder in the initial complaint, stating that the accused had previously threatened his sister and had likely abducted her due to her refusal to marry him.
The Jamalpur police initially registered an FIR against Sukhwinder and Karamjit Singh under Section 140(1) (kidnapping) and Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.
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ACP Boparai said the cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report is received. “It is still unconfirmed whether she was shot or attacked with sharp-edged weapons. Murder charges have been added to the FIR,” he said.
Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region.
Professional Profile
Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times.
Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Awards and Recognition
Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities:
Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts.
Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab.
Signature Style
Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles.
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