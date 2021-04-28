Ludhiana: Shopkeepers demand full lockdown for 15 days

Family member in PPE suit performs last rites of COVID-19 victim at Ramgarhia Crematorium in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Various market associations in Ludhiana have urged Punjab CM to impose a full lockdown for a fortnight to break the chain of infection in the state. Sonu Nilibar, a member of the Ludhiana Cloth Merchants Association, said, “We have already written to the CM that the state should be shut for 15 days otherwise we will be in a helpless position like Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Bangalore. Focus should be on health infrastructure and nothing else. Although it will be a business loss to us, we will fully support this lockdown.”

Bittu Gumber, president of Clock Tower Market Association, said: “Condition in the city shows that every 3rd or 4th house is having a patient with Covid symptoms. A few test negative in RT-PCR but still get treated as Covid patients only. In our market many shops are getting closed because shopkeepers are getting sick. So, we urge the state to impose a 15-day lockdown and we will fully support.” He added, “On Wednesday, we will be meeting Ludhiana DC as well to submit our memorandum signed by office-bearers of 10 market associations.”

Making a case for full lockdown, Sunil Mehra, who represents the Punjab Beopar Mandal, said: “This way (limited curfew), shopkeepers are getting no business, but they have to pay full rentals, power bills and even the salary of employees. It is a total loss for us.”

Even other associations spoke alike. Jaspal Singh Bunty from Books Market Association, Gurdeep Singh Gosha from JMD Mall Association, Manpreet Bunty from Akalgarh Market Association, Rajun Gumber from Railway Station Road Association, Sunil Prasher from Shahpur road Association and Rakesh Bajaj from Wool Market Association said the same.