Ludhiana: Shell recovered near MC office

A scrap shell was recovered near the Zone-D office of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation in Sarabha Nagar area of the city Thursday.

The area was cordoned off and local police was working to diffuse it, said J Elanchezhian, Joint CP (headquarters), Ludhiana Police.

“Today evening, a shell was recovered from a park near MC’s Zone-D office. It appears to be very old. The entire area was cordoned and security deployed. There doesn’t seem to be any danger or immediate need to worry. Still keeping of residents paramount, the bomb disposal squad of Punjab Police has been called and local Army unit has also been informed. It will be diffused soon,” said joint CP.

Ludhiana police requested the residents not to panic and avoid sharing any kind of rumours on social media. Police said that to share any kind of information, people can call on control room number 78370-18500.