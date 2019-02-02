Ludhiana: Senior tax official records statement

An income tax officer, currently posted as joint director in Pune, Friday recorded his statement in the court of chief judicial magistrate SK Goyal, in two cases registered against Raninder Singh, son of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, pertaining to alleged income tax evasion and false statement of verification.

Amit Dua, who as a deputy director, income tax department in Ludhiana, had got a complaint against Raninder Singh registered in 2016.

Rakesh Gupta, counsel for I-T department, said that Dua’s evidence was recorded in both the cases. In one case, which is registered under section 276-C (evasion of tax) of I-T Act against Raninder Singh, Dua’s statement was completely recorded. During last hearing, Amanpreet Kaur Walia, assistant director, I-T, had also recorded her statement partially in this case. The court has now adjourned this case for February 26.

In the other case, registered under section 277 (False statement of verification) of IPC, Dua’s statement was partially recorded. Gupta said that his statement will again be recorded on February 4, which is the next date of hearing for this case. According to a complaint lodged by the I-T department, the Amarinder Singh and his son were found to be owners of Marine Mansions in Dubai and several other properties in the United Kingdom. The complaint alleged that Raninder was “settler” of Jacaranda Trust, which the duo had formed in UK.