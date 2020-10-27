Punjab: Govt school in Samrala sealed for 10 days after teacher tests positive

Nearly sixty students were attending classes after Punjab government had opened schools for Class 9 to 12 from October 19. (Representational Image)

Government Senior Secondary School, Samrala in district Ludhiana was sealed Tuesday for next ten days after a teacher tested Covid positive. The teacher was tested on Friday and her test result came back positive on Tuesday.

She had last visited the all-boys school on Saturday and was on leave for Monday and Tuesday.

Apart from own students, the school was also the centre for PSEB’s open school exams which started Monday. Six candidates on Monday and a hundred candidates had appeared for exam here on Tuesday, but the teacher who tested positive was on leave.

School principal Davinder Singh said that local MC authorities have started sanitisation of school premises and it will be sealed for ten days. He added that nearly 32 other teachers have been called for testing on Wednesday and students can get themselves tested with parents’ consent.

He added that for a hundred candidates whose exam is now scheduled for Thursday, centre has been shifted to nearby government senior secondary school for girls.

Classes for students will continue online as prior. J R Mehrok, controller examinations, PSEB, said that exam centre for open school candidates has been shifted to another nearest school now.

