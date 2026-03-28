Ludhiana gets sanction for new fire brigade station, pedestrian bridge

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Punjab Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora Friday chaired a high-level departmental review meeting and sanctioned key projects, including a new fire brigade station and a ramp-equipped pedestrian bridge, and issued directives for timely completion of ongoing works, in Ludhiana.
The minister announced the sanction of a new fire brigade station at Lodhi Road, addressing a long-standing gap in fire services for the area. He also sanctioned the foot over bridge (FOB) outside the bus stand to improve pedestrian safety.
Arora approved Rs 2 crore for roof repairs in Jawahar Camp and Haibowal localities and Rs 1.25 crore for development works across three city schools.
The cabinet minister also directed the Municipal Corporation to complete sewer de-silting citywide within two months, ahead of monsoon.
Other projects include: redevelopment of 22 chowks and traffic lights at five intersections, tenders for Jagraon Bridge wall repair and Verka under-bridge upgradation and pump motors to be installed in Dholewal and Grand Walk areas.
Arora also reviewed progress on 43 road repair works, Aam Aadmi Clinics and six parks, and proposed cycle valley bypass.
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Irrigation Department were asked to submit a proposal for a 3 km bypass connecting Chandigarh and Delhi GT Roads. This aims to divert heavy commercial vehicles away from congested zones including Jamalpur, Sector 32 and Samrala Chowk.
Arora also clarified that there is adequate supply of domestic LPG for residential consumers in Punjab and Ludhiana. He urged the citizens to refrain from panic buying or bulk booking.
The minister issued a stern warning that anyone found hoarding cylinders, petrol or diesel will face strict legal action.
While a temporary shortfall exists in commercial LPG only, essential services such as hospitals and hostels are receiving priority supply.
Families organising weddings requiring commercial cylinders may contact the district administration, as the government has made special provisions for such needs.
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