Ludhiana gets sanction for new fire brigade station, pedestrian bridge

The minister announced the sanction of a new fire brigade station at Lodhi Road, addressing a long-standing gap in fire services for the area. (Express Photo)

Punjab Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora Friday chaired a high-level departmental review meeting and sanctioned key projects, including a new fire brigade station and a ramp-equipped pedestrian bridge, and issued directives for timely completion of ongoing works, in Ludhiana.

The minister announced the sanction of a new fire brigade station at Lodhi Road, addressing a long-standing gap in fire services for the area. He also sanctioned the foot over bridge (FOB) outside the bus stand to improve pedestrian safety.

Arora approved Rs 2 crore for roof repairs in Jawahar Camp and Haibowal localities and Rs 1.25 crore for development works across three city schools.