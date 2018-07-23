Ludhiana: Retired serviceman shoots wife at residence

Witnesses and residents of the area described the crime as an ambush and reported that two or three gunshots were heard from Singh’s house. (Representational purpose) Witnesses and residents of the area described the crime as an ambush and reported that two or three gunshots were heard from Singh’s house. (Representational purpose)

An ex-serviceman allegedly shot his wife at their residence in village Jassian of Ludhiana Sunday. Police said that the accused is suffering from a kidney ailment and remained depressed due to health issues.

On Sunday, his wife was working in kitchen when he shot her with his double-barrel rifle. Two bullets were pumped in her back. She died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Kaur (55), who was married to Darshan Lal (58), an ex-serviceman from the Army. Police arrested the accused and said that he is not answering any question during interrogation.

He is also not specifying any reason for the step taken. Sub-Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO Haibowal police station said that the incident occurred around 2 pm when Kaur was cooking lunch for the family. Darshan Lal went to the kitchen and pumped in two bullets in her body from behind.

The accused also did not try to flee from the spot. For the last ten years, the accused has been suffering from a kidney problem and undergoes dialysis every week. He used his 12-bore rifle for the crime. He was cleaning it since two days. The couple has two daughters. Both are married.

SHO added that as per neighbours and family members, couple used to have minor arguments just like any other couple and there was no major fight or issue between them. “We are asking him for reasons but he is completely quiet. He says he has no idea what really led to this,” said the SHO. The FIR was registered at Haibowal police station under section 302 of the IPC.

