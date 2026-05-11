Retired Army soldier kills son, dies by suicide after dinner argument in Ludhiana

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A retired Indian Army man allegedly chased his son on the street, shot him dead and then died by suicide by consuming poison in Punjab’s Ludhiana late Sunday.
According to the Ludhiana police, Surinder Singh alias Fauji, who was in his sixties, shot dead his son Gursharan Singh Ginny, 40, after a heated argument during dinner.
Police sources said the argument occurred after Gursharan objected to his father’s proposal of a second marriage. Surinder’s wife died some years ago, and he wanted to get married again, but his son was against it, said a police source.
According to the police, Surinder lived with his unmarried son, Gursharan, while his two daughters are settled abroad.
“After the argument escalated, Surinder opened fire at his son with this 12-bore double-barreled gun, but it misfired. His son started running to save himself, but Surinder chased him down in the street and shot him. He then dumped his injured son in the street and returned home. He locked himself in the house and consumed a poisonous substance,” said Vijay Kumar, Station House Officer, Sarabha Nagar Police Station.
“Some passersby noticed Gursharan lying injured in the street and informed the police. Later, we broke open the door of the house and found Surinder lying unconscious. Both were taken to the hospital but died during treatment,” said Kumar.
The inspector said that, according to neighbours, they used to argue and quarrel often over dinner.
“Both were apparently drunk. We found food on the plates, indicating that the argument happened during dinner and escalated. We are contacting both daughters to hand over bodies for the last rites after the autopsies.”
A murder case was registered against Surinder for opening fire at his son, but he died during the treatment, said the inspector.
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