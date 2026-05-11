Retired Army soldier kills son, dies by suicide after dinner argument in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police said Surinder lived with his unmarried son, Gursharan, while his two daughters are settled abroad. Representative Image

A retired Indian Army man allegedly chased his son on the street, shot him dead and then died by suicide by consuming poison in Punjab’s Ludhiana late Sunday.

According to the Ludhiana police, Surinder Singh alias Fauji, who was in his sixties, shot dead his son Gursharan Singh Ginny, 40, after a heated argument during dinner.

Police sources said the argument occurred after Gursharan objected to his father’s proposal of a second marriage. Surinder’s wife died some years ago, and he wanted to get married again, but his son was against it, said a police source.

According to the police, Surinder lived with his unmarried son, Gursharan, while his two daughters are settled abroad.