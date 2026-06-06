Panic at Ludhiana station after coupling of Katra-bound train snaps, tears coach apart

Railway officials said the mechanical coupling linking two sleeper coaches suddenly stretched and broke, causing the coaches to separate. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A major tragedy was averted at Ludhiana railway station on Saturday morning when the coupling connecting two coaches of a Katra-bound express train snapped just before departure, triggering panic among passengers after a loud blast-like sound echoed across the station.

The incident occurred around 9 am at Platform No 2 when Train 04081 (New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special) was preparing to depart. Railway officials said the mechanical coupling linking two sleeper coaches suddenly stretched and broke, causing the coaches to separate.

The impact was so severe that a loud explosion-like sound was heard across all seven platforms of the station. Since the coupling is located near the toilet area of the coach, the force of the breakage also damaged the floor of a toilet in one of the sleeper coaches.