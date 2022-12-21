Ludhiana: Railway station revamp work to start in a month

Ludhiana municipal Commissioner Shena Aggarwal held a meeting with officials from railways department to discuss plans and problems that can be faced in the revamp of Ludhiana railway station. Executive engineer Ratan Singh said the project was being taken up at Rs 472 crore and the contractor is expected to commence major civil work at ground level in a month or two.

Under the project, the railway station will be completely redeveloped, including the Civil Lines side entry point of the station.

A direct approach road to the station will also be established from the elevated road on old GT road (railway station road), while the existing points of the station on old GT road will be redeveloped at the same site. Multi-storey parking will also be established under the project.

Aggarwal said that movement of traffic will be a concern once construction works begin at the railway station. The railway authorities have been asked to make proper parking arrangements to ensure that the movement of traffic is not disturbed on old GT road. The railway officials were asked to ensure the required width of the approach road to allow entry of buses, cars from the elevated road to the station. Also adequate parking space should be established under the project citing the future needs of the city.

The railway officials were also asked to work on the proposal to allow entry of auto-rickshaws and taxis to the station as it will reduce traffic on old GT road.