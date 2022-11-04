Ludhiana: Punjab CM Mann conducts surprise check at Samrala Suvidha Centre; says ‘name the corrupt and we will ensure action’

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann arrived for a surprise inspection at tehsil complex and Suvidha Centre in Samrala town of Ludhiana district, Thursday.

He asked the people to name the corrupt officials and said that the AAP will ensure exemplary punishment against them.

Interacting with the media after the inspection, Mann said that corruption cannot be tolerated at any cost. He said that if any government employee seeks bribe, then common people must expose the name of such an officer for the severest of severe action. Mann said that as a part of its anti-corruption tirade, his government has already put several corrupt officers behind the bars.

He was accompanied by Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura.

Mann said that his government has already set the wheels in motion to bring numerous reforms in the working of the various departments. He said that the sole motive is to streamline the functioning of these departments to ensure zero inconvenience to people in availing the benefits of government schemes. Mann said that it will take time to rectify the system that has been jeopardized for the last more than seven decades.

While replying to a query pertaining to the illegal colonies, Mann said that no person will be rendered homeless. He said that the state government was already contemplating this issue and a solution to this will be worked out. Mann said that the people will not have to suffer due to the sins of the previous governments.

Mann said that the paddy straw burning was an issue involving several states and it should be resolved collectively. He said that the union government was playing cheap politics by blaming hard working and resilient farmers. Mann said that his government had sent a detailed proposal suggesting measures to solve the issue, to the Union government but the latter has blatantly rejected it.

Mann said that the Air Quality Index of Faridabad and other cities of Haryana was worse than Punjab but the centre is putting the onus on Punjabi farmers, which reflects the anti-farmers and anti-Punjab mindset of the Union government and BJP. Bhagwant Mann said that the armchair economists sitting in air-conditioned offices at Delhi were not giving any solution to the farmers but were continuously bringing disgrace to them by falsely accusing them. He said that humiliation and injustice towards Punjabi farmers was totally ‘unwarranted and undesirable’.