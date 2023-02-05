Ludhiana prostitution racket: Inspector, ASI suspended for negligence, departmental probe launched

Ludhiana Police Commissioner on Saturday suspended an inspector and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for delay in taking action, two days after a spate of raids were conducted in several hotels located in the city’s bus stand area and 18 people nabbed for allegedly running a prostitution ring.

A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against both the suspended policemen, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said on Saturday.

Giving details, Sidhu said that CIA-1 in-charge, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, and Kochhar Market police post in-charge, ASI Bhisham Dev, were suspended for negligence in duty and not taking swift action despite multiple complaints having been received at regular intervals hinting that a prostitution ring was operating out of some hotels near the bus stand area.

“We had been receiving multiple complaints that flesh trade and immoral human trafficking was going on unabated in hotels near the bus stand. However, despite multiple alerts, they [the policemen] did not take swift action,” Sidhu said, adding that a departmental enquiry has been initiated against both the cops. The enquiry has been marked to JCP (city) Soumya Mishra, who has been directed to submit the report within a month.

Late on Thursday night, police had conducted raids at Hotel Palm Inn, Hotel Regal Classic and Hotel Park Blu and arrested 18 persons, including 13 women.

Police said that among the 18 arrested, there were three hotel managers and two agents, all of who were involved in the racket. An FIR was registered under sections 3/4/5/8 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at division number 5 police station.