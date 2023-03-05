Ludhiana: 6, including 3 foreigners, detained for running prostitution racket from spa

Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a prostitution racket being run from a spa center in a shopping mall near Bhai Wala chowk on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road, Saturday.

Police detained six women, including three foreign nationals from the spa center, while the owner and manager of the spa managed to escape. Three of the women rounded up from the spa center are from Thailand and Bangkok, police said. The Division number 8 police lodged an FIR under Sections 3,4 and 5 of the Immoral trafficking Act against Preet, owner of Blue Lotus spa and manager Ravi. Inspector Nardev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police received information that the owner and manager of of the spa are running a prostitution racket in the spa center, following which, police conducted a raid. The women have recorded their statements before the court on Saturday. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.