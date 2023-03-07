Ludhiana: Cop’s 20-yr old son among five men held for robbing PAU scientist’s vehicle

The Ludhiana police Monday arrested five men, all of them in their early twenties, for snatching the vehicle from a scientist of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Among five arrested is also a 20-year old son of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

On the night of February 3, Dr Naveen Aggarwal who works as an entomologist at PAU, was robbed of his Maruti Ertiga vehicle near Jhammat village. Aggarwal in his complaint had told police that four men on two bikes had started following him when he was returning home and after flashing some sharp-edged weapons, they forced him to come out of the vehicle and then fled with it.

Police said that the arrested accused were school friends. They were habitual drinkers and formed a gang to execute crime.

The arrested accused were identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Deepa, 20, of Nanak Nagar, Karanvir Singh alias Kanu, 20, of Kitchlu Nagar, Tushar Bhatia alias Nanni, 20, of Durgapuri, Shubham Dhand alias Janu, 22, of Hakikat Nagar and Sukhpreet Singh alias Heera of Rajesh Nagar.

Addressing a press conference, Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police arrested the accused near Ayali Chowk following a tip-off. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered the robbed car from their possession.

Police said that Kuldeep Singh alias Deepa is the son of an ASI, who is posted as a gunman with a politician. Deepa is pursuing class-12. Karanvir Singh alias Kanu is also a class-12 student. Tushar Bhatia works as a delivery boy with a private company and Shubham Dhand helps his father in his property business. Sukhpreet Singh alias Heera is unemployed.

ACP (west) Mandeep Singh said that Karanvir Singh was already wanted in an attempt to murder case.

An FIR under sections 379-B and 395 (dacoity) was registered at Sarabha Nagar police station.