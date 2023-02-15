scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Ludhiana Police gives free movie tickets to 20 couples

Additional DCP (Headquarters) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said that police wanted to give a message to couples with minor disputes that they can solve such issues amicably.

A police team accompanied the couples to the movie theatre. (Express Photo)
As a part of a special drive on Valentine’s Day, Ludhiana Police resolved matrimonial disputes between 20 couples Tuesday and also gave them free movie tickets as a part of a CSR initiative.

Police said that under the ‘Police with a heart’ initiative, couples having minor disputes were encouraged to solve them amicably. Police had invited the couples to the Crime Against Women and Children Cell where they were counselled and given bouquets.

She said they tied up with a multiplex chain which agreed to provide free movie tickets to the reconciled couples so that they can spend some quality time together.

A police team accompanied the couples to the movie theatre.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 03:14 IST
