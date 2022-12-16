Ludhiana police panel destroys drugs seized in 43 cases

The drug disposal committee of the Ludhiana police on Thursday destroyed 9.84 kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg heroin, 1 kg ganja and 214 grams of smack. The contraband seized in 43 cases in Ludhiana city was consigned to flames.

The committee comprises Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP Varinder Singh Brar and Additional Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Sra, among others.

Pointing out that the vigil against drug peddling had been stepped up in the last nine months, Sidhu said that the Punjab Police on directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is acting on mission mode to rid the state of the drug menace.

Youngsters are being forced into this illegal trade by elements inimical to country, he said, exhorting the society to proactively assist authorities in this vital cause. The drive against drugs will be further intensified, he added.