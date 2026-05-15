300 accounts frozen, 229 mobile phones, 98 laptops, Rs 1.07 crore recovered: Ludhiana police bust ‘international cyber fraud syndicate’

The Ludhiana police Friday claimed to have busted an “international cyber fraud syndicate having international players from Europe and North America.”

The gang targeted foreign nationals and would “route money to India via hawala and other illegal channels” after fraudulently transferring it from the bank accounts of the victims, the police added.

In a statement, the Ludhiana police said that 132 suspects have been held so far, and recoveries from them include Rs 1.07 crore in cash, 98 laptops, 229 mobile phones, and 19 vehicles. More than 300 bank accounts have been frozen, and more are underway, said Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma.

“Income Tax authorities have been intimated. An FIR under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 61(2) BNS and Sections 66-C/66-D/75 IT Act has been registered at Cyber Crime police station, Ludhiana,” said the police.