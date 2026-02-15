Ludhiana: Police beefs up security after two AAP MLAs ‘receive threat’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Police in Ludhiana have beefed up the security of two ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs after they allegedly received threats from foreign-based gangs.
The Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi have received threats following which they were given additional security cover and told to stay alert.
A senior police official said additional commandos were assigned to Pappi and his family were told to stay indoors. The MLA himself has also arranged a bulletproof vehicle, said the official.
Meanwhile, MLA Sidhu informed police that “a suspicious vehicle with tinted windows” approached his house on Saturday. The MLA also said he has been “receiving threat calls from pro-Khalistan elements for many months”.
Sidhu said, “Since the day I guarded the statue of B R Ambedkar after the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had threatened to vandalise it, I have been getting threats but I don’t fear anyone.”
