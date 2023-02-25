scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Ludhiana: Police arrest 4, recover 22 kilos of cannabis ‘smuggled via train from Bareilly’

Ludhiana police on Thursday arrested four people for allegedly peddling drug and claimed to have recovered at least 22 kilos of cannabis from their possession. The police said that the contraband had been smuggled to Ludhiana via train from Bareilly.

The arrested accused were identified as Manish Kumar, and Pardeep Kumar of Giaspura, Rahul of New Moti Nagar and Sunny Kumar of Hargobind Nagar. The police have also seized Pardeep’s Redi-GO vehicle, which was allegedly used to smuggle the contraband.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the accused were arrested from a checkpoint in the Focal Point area. The police team at the spot conducted a check and recovered around 22 kilos of cannabis from their car.

CP Sidhu that during the interrogation, the police found that Rahul and Sunny would smuggle cannabis from Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh in train for Manish Kumar. Manish, in turn, used to pick the duo up from the railway station and then help them sell the cannabis among addicts.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer of Focal point Police station said that the accused would purchase cannabis for Rs 3,500 per kg from Bareilly and would sell it in Ludhiana for Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per kg.

An FIR was registered under sections 20, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act at Focal Point police station.

Inspector Brar added that Rahul was already facing trial in five cases, including those of snatching and drug peddling.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 10:38 IST
