Unidentified attackers hurl petrol bomb at car in Ludhiana, flee

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Unidentified attackers allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a parked car in Ludhiana’s Haibowal area late on Friday, gutting the vehicle and triggering panic among local residents.
CCTV cameras installed in the locality showed three masked men arriving in an i20 car. After briefly surveying the lane, one of them allegedly threw an explosive object at the parked Mahindra KUV100. Within seconds, the car caught fire following a loud explosion. The three men fled the spot immediately after the attack.
The vehicle belonged to Mohammad Shaki, a businessman residing in a house adjacent to the vacant plot where it was parked. The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.
Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sarabjit Singh Cheema said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons. “The video footage is being examined, and teams have been tasked with tracing the accused. We will nab the culprits soon,” he said.
Cheema said the police are also investigating the possibility of personal enmity.
“As per the statement given by Mohammad Shaki, he had disputes with certain individuals. We are exploring that angle as part of the investigation,” the ACP said.
The police are analysing CCTV footage, other digital evidence, and the registration details of the i20 car seen in the video to identify the attackers.
No injuries were reported in the incident, though the vehicle was destroyed in the blaze.
The FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance).
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