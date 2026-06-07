Unidentified attackers hurl petrol bomb at car in Ludhiana, flee

No injuries were reported in the fire, though the vehicle was gutted. (Representational image)

Unidentified attackers allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at a parked car in Ludhiana’s Haibowal area late on Friday, gutting the vehicle and triggering panic among local residents.

CCTV cameras installed in the locality showed three masked men arriving in an i20 car. After briefly surveying the lane, one of them allegedly threw an explosive object at the parked Mahindra KUV100. Within seconds, the car caught fire following a loud explosion. The three men fled the spot immediately after the attack.

The vehicle belonged to Mohammad Shaki, a businessman residing in a house adjacent to the vacant plot where it was parked. The CCTV footage has gone viral on social media.