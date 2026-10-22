Punjab gun violence continues: Son of iconic Ludhiana eatery owner killed at party

Rahul Sharma, who helped run Ludhiana's famous 'Pandit ji Kulche Chole', was shot dead during an argument at a friend's birthday party. The police have booked eight people for murder.

Written by: Divya Goyal
3 min readLudhianaUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 03:12 PM IST
Punjab Ludhiana eatery owner son murderRahul Sharma, the 34-year-old son of Ludhiana eatery owner Kuldeep Sharma of Pandit Ji Kulche Chole, was shot dead (Express photo/Special arrangement. Edited using AI).
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In another incident of gun violence in Punjab, the 34-year-old son of the owner of a popular Ludhiana eatery was allegedly shot dead following an argument at a birthday party late Wednesday night.

Rahul Sharma, the son of ‘Pandit ji Kulche Chole’ owner Kuldeep Sharma, was attending a gathering on the terrace of a friend’s house at residential township Green World Homes in VPO Daad on Pakhowal road, said the police.

According to Alam Vijay Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the police were alerted during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday about a shooting within the jurisdiction of the Lalton police checkpost.

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“It was a crime of passion committed during an argument when 8-10 men got together to celebrate a birthday,” said DCP Singh in a statement.

Friends rushed Rahul to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Sadar police station Inspector Jagdev Singh said that Rahul had two bullet wounds, according to the preliminary probe.

Based on a statement from Rahul’s brother-in-law Piyush Sharma, the police registered a murder case against eight people, including key suspects Paramraj and Gagandeep. The police have formed four teams to trace and arrest the accused.

Rahul Sharma's father Kuldeep Sharma (Express photoSpecial arrangement). Rahul Sharma’s father Kuldeep Sharma (Special arrangement).

Rahul Sharma helped expand family business

Rahul was actively involved in managing and expanding his family’s long-standing street food business. ‘Pandit ji Kulche Chole’ on Cemetery Road is a local favourite known for its onion-and-garlic-free recipe served with homemade chole and tangy tamarind chutney. The family migrated to Punjab from Himachal Pradesh in the 1950s and started small, with Kuldeep Sharma sitting under a tree with an iron container before opening a permanent shop nearby.

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“In Ludhiana, they started selling their garlic-and-onion-free kulche chole. The taste clicked with the city residents, and there was no looking back,” said Rahul’s friend Sahil Sahi.

“Rahul used to help his father with the eatery business. He helped in expanding the business and got a shop, even though his father still loved to sit on the ground under the tree to sell his famous kulche chole,” added Sahi.

Also Read | Crackdown on gun culture: Punjab freezes new arms licences after ED red flags

The family had also opened another eatery, ‘Pandit ji De Kulche Chane-Cemetery Road Wale’, on College Road which Rahul used to manage.

Rahul is survived by his parents, his wife, and a married sister. “The family is devastated now,” said Sahi.

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The killing comes amid concerns over deteriorating law and order in Punjab, with Opposition parties targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a recent rise in fatal shootings. Rahul’s death follows a string of similar targeted killings across the state in recent weeks, including anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, LGBTQ+ influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, and former sarpanch Navtej Singh in Ludhiana.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Divya Goyal
Divya Goyal
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Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region. Professional Profile Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times. Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Awards and Recognition Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities: Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts. Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab. Signature Style Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles. X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More

 

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