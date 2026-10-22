Punjab gun violence continues: Son of iconic Ludhiana eatery owner killed at party

In another incident of gun violence in Punjab, the 34-year-old son of the owner of a popular Ludhiana eatery was allegedly shot dead following an argument at a birthday party late Wednesday night.

Rahul Sharma, the son of ‘Pandit ji Kulche Chole’ owner Kuldeep Sharma, was attending a gathering on the terrace of a friend’s house at residential township Green World Homes in VPO Daad on Pakhowal road, said the police.

According to Alam Vijay Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the police were alerted during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday about a shooting within the jurisdiction of the Lalton police checkpost.