Moga: One dead as STF constable opens ‘accidental’ fire at drug peddlers

The car in which the two suspected drug peddlers were travelling. (File) The car in which the two suspected drug peddlers were travelling. (File)

An alleged drug peddler was killed and another injured after a team from the Ropar range unit of anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police allegedly opened fire at them on Ludhiana-Moga highway near Mehna Thursday late.

STF claimed that the firing happened “accidentally in defense” when a constable, who was part of STF team, jumped backwards to “save himself” from the two suspects who allegedly “reverse the car after seeing the naaka” and “tried to mow him down” when he tried to stop the vehicle.

The two suspects were identified as Gurchet Singh and Jobanpreet Singh – both in their early twenties. Both are from Tarn Taran. Police said that Gurchet was driving the car. The injured suspects drove to a private hospital in Kot Ise Khan where Jobanpreet was declared dead on arrival. Gurchet was referred to SPS Hospital in Ludhiana.

AIG STF, Ludhiana range, Snehdeep Sharma said that after getting information that the two were on way to Moga to supply drugs to their clients, the STF installed a naaka (checkpoint) at Mehna. He claimed that at the checkpoint, the accused they tried to hit a police vehicle and then took a reverse turn. “They then tried to mow down constable Amarjit Ram who was standing there with a loaded AK-47. As he jumped back to save himself, the trigger got pressed and bullets were fired due to which the two men in car were injured. They still did not stop the vehicle and fled from the spot,” Sharma said, adding “Since most of the times drug peddlers also carry weapons, our teams also stay on alert with fully loaded weapons at checkpoints”.

Sharma further claimed that STF team tried to locate both suspects last night but their vehicle could not be traced. “We checked several hospitals but they weren’t found. We were able to trace them hours later,” he claimed.

However, Thursday night around 11pm, Moga police team had already reached the spot of encounter and were aware that one of the suspects was admitted to a hospital in Kot Ise Khan while other was rushed to Ludhiana after first aid. However, they were unsure of their identities.

Meanwhile, Harpreet Singh, AIG STF Ropar range, said that the team of five was being led by sub-inspector Pawan Kumar. Asked if checkpoint at Mehna was specially established to nab these two suspects, he said, “We had other tip-offs too along with this one”.

Sharma further claimed that constable’s AK-47 was on ‘automatic’ mode due to which several bullets were fired with single press of the trigger.

STF claimed that four FIRs including that for house trespass, attempt to murder, another under Excise Act and one under NDPS Act and Arms Act were registered against Gurchet Singh at Sadar Patti police station. “Against the deceased Jobanpreet Singh, an FIR under the NDPS Act was registered in 2018 at Sadar Patti police station,” the AIG said.

Meanwhile, a fresh FIR was registered by Moga police against unknown persons Friday on the statement of constable Amarjit Ram under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intention) of IPC at Mehna police station.

Police said that names of both suspects would be nominated as probe progresses.

According to the FIR, the constable in his complaint said that the Swift car being driven by the duo was signalled to stop at the naaka, but instead the accused tried to mow down police party standing there. Then they took a reverse turn and tried to speed away and when the constable tried to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly tried to run him over. In the meantime, the loaded weapon went off and some bullets hit the vehicle, says the FIR.

On Friday evening, Sharma claimed that 48 grams of heroin and three cartridges of 315 bore weapon were recovered from the vehicle of the suspects.

Earlier, AIG STF Harpreet Singh had said that Moga police was the enquiring authority in the case and “would investigate the case further.”

Meanwhile, the autopsy of Jobanpreet Singh was done at Moga Civil Hospital where his father told media that his son used to roam around with Gurchet and both were ‘friends’. “My son was booked in an FIR under NDPS Act and police had claimed he was found supplying injections. Gurchet was also booked in drug peddling case,” he said.

Moga SP Rattan Singh Brar said probe has been started in the case. He refused to share any further details.

