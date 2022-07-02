Ludhiana officials launch ‘healthy campus’ drive to keep students from drugs

Ludhiana: In an effort to keep college students from drugs, Ludhiana police commissioner (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik launched a ‘healthy campus’ campaign on Friday.

Chairing a meeting with the principals of city-based colleges, the CP and DC said that this campaign was aimed at creating maximum awareness against ill-effects of drugs among college-going students.

They said a district-level common platform would be provided to all the educational institutions under the ‘healthy campus’ initiative wherein a website would be created in collaboration with colleges where students would get all the necessary materials to understand the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

They added that anti-drug clubs would also be formed under this drive in which a core group of students would ensure a slew of activities at college-level to maintain the campaign momentum.

The CP and DC appealed to the educational institutions to invite motivational speakers on their respective campuses on a regular basis, besides having psychologists to assist students in handling day-to-day stress so that they do not fall prey to drugs.

Likewise, weekly group discussions should also be started in colleges where drug survivors would be made to share their stories of drug abuse and how they got rid of it. This would motivate students addicted to drugs to keep themselves from the menace, they said.

Both the officers assured the educational institutions of full support from the civil and police administration in this campaign. A district-level WhatsApp group would also be formed with the principals of all educational institutions for sharing the campaign planning and execution modalities, they said.

ENS