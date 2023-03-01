Ludhiana: Newborn girl abandoned on road, hospitalised

In a heart-rending incident, some unidentified persons abandoned a newborn baby girl on road in the Sant Enclave area on Dhandra road of Ludhiana, Monday. Police said that the locals rushed the baby to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, Tuesday.

Shashi Saxena, a resident of Sant Enclave, in her statement to the police, said that on Monday, he heard the cries of a baby. When he went outside, a baby girl was lying on the road and there was no one near her. He further said that he along with his neighbour Kanwalpreet Singh rushed the newborn to Deep Hospital where she was hospitalized.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO Dugri police station said that after they received the information that a newborn was found abandoned, she was rushed to the hospital where is stable. “The baby was found in a naked state. As per the doctors, she was not even a day old. She was probably abandoned,” she said.

The inspector further said that police were checking nearby CCTVs to identify persons who abandoned the baby. “As per the footage from nearby areas, checked till now, things are not very clear. A person can be seen throwing something from an upper floor but we are not sure if it was a baby because the baby has received no injuries. Also, it is not clear in the CCTV,” she said.

Inspector Bala further said that a lady cop has been deployed to the hospital to take care of the newborn and once discharged, the baby will be handed over to an orphanage for adoption.

An FIR was registered under section 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of IPC at Dugri police station against unidentified persons.