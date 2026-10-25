Ludhiana man dies after ‘friends’ chop his hand, ‘deliver’ it in poly bag

The Ludhiana police on Sunday arrested two of the people who allegedly killed a man after chopping off his hand. They also packed the severed hand in a poly bag and handed it over to a local grocer.
Shakti Singh, alias Bhoora, died at Lohara Colony in the Daba area on Saturday.
Rushed to a hospital with a severed hand, Shakti died after bleeding excessively for hours. His hand could not be stitched again as the condition deteriorated, the police said.
Inspector Jatinder Singh, Station House Officer, Daba, said Shakti and the assailants were “friends”. On Friday night, they gathered at the residence of Vicky, one of the accused, where an argument broke out over a woman, he said.
“They suspected that Shakti coveted the sister of one of the accused. They questioned Shakti over comments he allegedly made about the woman. On Saturday, they attacked Shakti with a sickle and chopped off his hand. They then went to a local grocery shop and told the shopkeeper to take it to Shakti’s house and hand it over to his family, but the shopkeeper refused. The shopkeeper has nothing to do with the crime,” said the inspector.
An FIR for murder was registered suo motu at the Daba police station against Lakhvir Singh, alias Vicky Painter; Rahul Bewda; Mana; Gagan Dhillon; Lado; Mani Basha; Dalvir Singh, alias Deepu, and unidentified accused.
The inspector said Lakhvir and Dalvir were arrested, while the others were missing.
Shakti was a history-sheeter with at least 12 cases against him, including charges of robbery, murder, and theft.