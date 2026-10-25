Ludhiana man dies after ‘friends’ chop his hand, ‘deliver’ it in poly bag

The Ludhiana police on Sunday arrested two of the people who allegedly killed a man after chopping off his hand. They also packed the severed hand in a poly bag and handed it over to a local grocer.

Shakti Singh, alias Bhoora, died at Lohara Colony in the Daba area on Saturday.

Rushed to a hospital with a severed hand, Shakti died after bleeding excessively for hours. His hand could not be stitched again as the condition deteriorated, the police said.

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Inspector Jatinder Singh, Station House Officer, Daba, said Shakti and the assailants were “friends”. On Friday night, they gathered at the residence of Vicky, one of the accused, where an argument broke out over a woman, he said.