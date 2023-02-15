Ludhiana municipal corporation starts e-office system; trials begin at Zone A office

Aiming to improve its transparency and efficiency, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has started implementing e-office in its civic body offices. The trial run has begun at MC Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk.

Under the trial run that began on the directions of MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, the civic body has started the process to give online approval to the applications being received at MC Suvidha Kendras regarding the change of ownership of properties and those pertaining to the inclusion of mortgage loan details on TS1 certificates (NOC).

On Wednesday, a training session was held at MC Zone A office to apprise the officials of other zones of MC about the working of e-office portal of the government, so that the project could be implemented in other zonal offices too.

The implementation of e-office will not only save the time and energy of applicants and officials, but also save paper and improve efficiency. After submitting the applications, the residents will not have to visit MC offices to check the status. They will be able to check the same online.

Superintendent of Property Tax (headquarters) Vivek Verma stated that under the trail run at MC Zone A office, a limited number of files are being approved online till the level of superintendent, so that the officials can check the system and make changes, wherever required. For now, both online and offline applications are being accepted by the MC at Suvidha Kendras. The infrastructure is also being upgraded or improved at different branches of MC to implement the e-office.

He said that once the e-office system is in place, the Suvidha Kendra staff will receive the application from residents, upload the same online, and hand over the files back to the applicant. The files will then be transferred to the officials online. The applicants will receive an application number from the Suvidha Kendras and the person would be able to track the status of the application online, said Verma who added that the department is also working on the process to upload the records of MC online. The applicants will also receive text messages regarding the status of their applications.

Aggarwal said that eventually all the branches will be covered under e-office, which will surely improve the efficiency and transparency in the civic body. Senior officers as well as the applicants would be able to check the status of the applications online.