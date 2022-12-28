Ludhiana Municipal Corporation demolishes 5 illegal buildings on Jassian road

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday razed five illegal commercial buildings constructed in residential areas on Jassian road.

Officials said that the civic body had received complaints against illegal constructions and the building inspector had also identified illegal activities in the area, following which a demolition drive was organised on Tuesday.

MC Zone D, Head Draftsman, MS Bedi said that the owners failed to get the buildings’ plans approved from the civic body and commercial buildings were being constructed in residential areas. The building bylaws were being violated at large, following which the drive was organised by the building branch. Owners have been directed to get building plans approved and no commercial activity should be taken up in the residential areas.