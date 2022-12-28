scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation again removes illegal fish market near Chand cinema

Civic officials said that vendors had illegally established a fish market at the site. Due to this, unhygienic conditions were also prevailing in the area. Establishment of the illegal fish market on the roadside had also disturbed the movement of traffic in the area.

The civic body had razed the illegal fish market during a drive organised on December 22, but the vendors had again started to set up the illegal market at the same site. (Express Photo)

Taking action against the illegal fish market resurfacing near Chand cinema, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a drive on Tuesday and razed vends on the road side.

The civic body had razed the illegal fish market during a drive organised on December 22, but the vendors had again started to set up the illegal market at the same site.

Civic officials said that vendors had illegally established a fish market at the site. Due to this, unhygienic conditions were also prevailing in the area. Establishment of the illegal fish market on the roadside had also disturbed the movement of traffic in the area. As the site is situated near Buddha nullah, vendors were also dumping the waste in nullah.

Officiating MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that the civic body has been regularly conducting drives against illegal slaughtering and encroachments on roadsides across the city.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20: Opportunities & concerns
China, West, G20: Opportunities & concerns
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Clear instructions have already been issued to all the vendors across the city that they should get the meat slaughtered only at the modern slaughter house established by MC in Haibowal dairy complex.

More from Chandigarh

But these vendors continue to serve unhygienic meat to the public, due to which regular drives are being organised by MC to remove the illegal fish markets across the city, he added.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 10:05 IST
Next Story

Bob Marley’s grandson Jo Mersa Marley passes away at 31

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close