Ludhiana Municipal Corporation again removes illegal fish market near Chand cinema

Taking action against the illegal fish market resurfacing near Chand cinema, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a drive on Tuesday and razed vends on the road side.

The civic body had razed the illegal fish market during a drive organised on December 22, but the vendors had again started to set up the illegal market at the same site.

Civic officials said that vendors had illegally established a fish market at the site. Due to this, unhygienic conditions were also prevailing in the area. Establishment of the illegal fish market on the roadside had also disturbed the movement of traffic in the area. As the site is situated near Buddha nullah, vendors were also dumping the waste in nullah.

Officiating MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said that the civic body has been regularly conducting drives against illegal slaughtering and encroachments on roadsides across the city.

Clear instructions have already been issued to all the vendors across the city that they should get the meat slaughtered only at the modern slaughter house established by MC in Haibowal dairy complex.

But these vendors continue to serve unhygienic meat to the public, due to which regular drives are being organised by MC to remove the illegal fish markets across the city, he added.