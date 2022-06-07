Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu receives ‘death threats from abroad’, cops launch probe

The office of Ludhiana MP, Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Tuesday claimed to have allegedly received threat calls from abroad on his official number.

Bittu is the grandson of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated by Khalistani terrorists in 1995 .

While MP Bittu is currently abroad with his family, his office staff in Ludhiana said that they have conveyed the matter to the police.

Harjinder Dhindsa, Bittu’s aide, said multiple WhatsApp calls were received on the MP’s official number from a UK number. The caller threatened to kill the MP over his remarks against Khalistani idealogue, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. “The caller said that since Bittu has been vocal against Bhindranwale, they will kill him soon. He also asked me to hand over the phone to him,” Dhindsa said.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, Kaustubh Sharma, said many fraudsters have been making such crank calls to people of late. “We will probe the matter thoroughly,” he added.

Ravneet Singh Bittu has been a vocal critic against the release of Babbar Khalsa militant Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted for the assassination of Beant Singh. Rajoana is currently lodged in Patiala jail. The MP has alleged that Rajoana’s release can spoil the law and order situation in Punjab.

The Congress leader has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate why SAD chief Sukhbir Badal talks about the release of Rajoana “who killed a Punjab Chief Minister and 17 others with a bomb”. The MP said he will continue to speak against “terrorism, Khalistan and anti-national forces who try to disturb peace in Punjab and the country.”

Recently, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had chosen Rajoana’s sister, Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, as its candidate for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll that is slated for June 23.