Ludhiana: MP native gets RI for life for rape, murder of five-year old girl

Four years after a Madhya Pradesh native, who worked as a laborer in Ludhiana, had raped and murdered a five-year old girl in March 2019, the fast track court of additional session judge Ravi Inder Kaur Sandhu convicted the accused and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life.

According to the chargsheet, the accused had raped the girl in drunk state and then killed her by suffocating her mouth with his hands. He then wrapped the body in a mattress and tried to flee.

Additional public prosecutor in the case, SS Haidar said that during the arguments, he had demanded capital punishment for the accused. “However, the court has sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment for life under the sections 376-AB and 302 of IPC,” he said.

According to the girl’s father, the accused lived in the same vehra (labor quarters settlements) in Focal Point area of Ludhiana.

Police said that the girl’s family and the accused had rented rooms in the same labor settlement. On March 13, 2019, girl went upstairs while playing when the accused allegedly took her to his room and raped her. Then he allegedly suffocated her to death by pressing her mouth with his hands. After the girl died, the accused wrapped her body in a mattress and locked the room.

Soon, the girl’s father started searching for him. The locked room of the accused was opened and body was recovered.

An FIR against the accused was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father under the sections 302 (murder) and 376-AB of IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at Focal Point police station.