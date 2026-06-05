13 girls go ‘missing’ in Ludhiana, 11 FIRs lodged: Police say no evidence of kidnapping racket

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There is no evidence of any organised kidnapping racket or criminal conspiracy behind several girl allegedly going missing from different parts of Ludhiana, and investigation in all the cases is ongoing, the police commissionerate on Friday said.
In an official statement, the Commissionerate said that while certain reports circulating on social media had created concern, investigations indicate that the girls reported missing had not been kidnapped, abducted, or forcibly taken away by any individual or organised group.
It said 11 FIRs involving 13 missing girls have been registered at various police stations across Ludhiana in recent weeks. Preliminary investigations suggest that most of the girls had left their homes voluntarily due to personal, family, or other individual reasons.
Police teams have been working continuously to trace the missing girls and as a result four have already been located and safely reunited with their families, read the statement.
Citing examples, it said one case was registered at Jamalpur police station on May 27 after three girls aged 14, 15 and 16 went missing. Police later traced all three to their native village in Uttar Pradesh. According to investigators, the girls had left home voluntarily due to family-related issues.
It said the remaining cases are being actively investigated through technical surveillance, field inquiries and coordination with other agencies. While no evidence of an organised crime network has emerged so far, police said all possible angles continue to be examined and expressed confidence that the remaining missing girls would also be traced and reunited with their families at the earliest.
Meanwhile, the Punjab State Women Commission has taken cognisance of the matter. In a letter dated June 4, the Commission sought a detailed report from the Ludhiana Police Commissioner regarding the ongoing investigations by June 8.
Among the cases under investigation, an FIR was registered at Sarabha Nagar police station regarding a 16-year-old domestic worker who reportedly went missing after leaving the house where she worked.
On June 3, Daresi police station registered a case against unknown persons under abduction charges after an 18-year-old girl went missing. Earlier, on June 1, Jamalpur police station registered a case against a man for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage.
Similarly, on May 29, Ladhowal police station registered an FIR alleging that a 16-year-old girl was abducted after being lured with a promise of marriage. Another case was registered at Jamalpur police station on May 28, where an accused was booked for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl after promising to marry her.
Police said investigations in all cases are continuing and reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens. Officials expressed confidence that the remaining missing girls would also be traced and reunited with their families at the earliest.
The Commissionerate has appealed to the public not to panic or circulate unverified information on social media that could create unnecessary fear and anxiety. Citizens have been urged to share any credible information with the police and cooperate with the ongoing investigations.
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