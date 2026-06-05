13 girls go ‘missing’ in Ludhiana, 11 FIRs lodged: Police say no evidence of kidnapping racket

Police teams have been working continuously to trace the missing girls and as a result four have already been located and safely reunited with their families, read the statement. (Representative Image)

There is no evidence of any organised kidnapping racket or criminal conspiracy behind several girl allegedly going missing from different parts of Ludhiana, and investigation in all the cases is ongoing, the police commissionerate on Friday said.

In an official statement, the Commissionerate said that while certain reports circulating on social media had created concern, investigations indicate that the girls reported missing had not been kidnapped, abducted, or forcibly taken away by any individual or organised group.

It said 11 FIRs involving 13 missing girls have been registered at various police stations across Ludhiana in recent weeks. Preliminary investigations suggest that most of the girls had left their homes voluntarily due to personal, family, or other individual reasons.