Ludhiana: Minor sold to a man in Rajasthan; raped for 11 months, rescued

A 17-year-old married woman from a village of Ludhiana district was allegedly abducted by her neighbor who further sold her to a man in Rajasthan, said Ludhiana rural police. However, the woman somehow managed to make a call to her husband after eleven months who further informed police and got her rescued.

The woman further told police that the man to whom she was sold, kept her in captivity for eleven months, raped her and also forcibly solmenized court marriage with her.

The police rescued the girl and lodged an FIR against two accused – Tej Kaur alias Bholi and Ram Kumar Bath of Dodasar village of Churu district of Rajasthan.

The victim stated that she was married at a very young age. She was living with her husband in a village of Ludhiana. The accused Tej Kaur alias Bholi is their neighbour.

The victim added that the accused invited her to her home for lunch in March 2022. She was not aware that the food was laced with sedatives. Soon after consuming the food she lost consciousness. After she gathered some consciousness she found herself in Rajasthan.

The victim added that the accused Ram Kumar Bath forced her to solemnize a court marriage with her and threatened that if she refused he would kill her. She told the accused that she is already married, but he did not pay heed to her.

She alleged that the accused raped her for 11 months. He did not allow her to go out of the house and talk to anyone. She somehow managed to call her husband.

Sub-Inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 372 (Selling minor for purposes of prostitution, etc), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and section 4 of protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO) has been lodged against the accused at Jagraon city police station.