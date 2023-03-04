scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Mining dept seizes 5 tippers, one earth mover for illegal sand mining at govt sites in Ludhiana

Mines and geology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the Punjab government is committed to wipe out illegal mining from the state and no one involved will be spared.

Mines and geology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the drive against illegal mining would be implemented effectively. (Representative/ Express file photo)

Various teams of mining department conducted surprise raid in Bhukhri and Dhanansu villages of Ludhiana Saturday and seized five tippers and one earth mover involved in illegal sand mining at government mining site.

A case under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 379 (Whoever, with the intention to commit theft), 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 21 of Mines and Minerals Act 1957 against Kuldeep Singh, Randhir Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others at Meharban police station.

As per information available, various teams of local mining department, including mining inspectors Aman Thakur, Ankit Kumar, Parvesh Shukla, and local cops conducted raids in Dhanansu and Bhukhri and found five tippers and three JCBs involved in illegal mining there. When the teams went to check on the occupants, they allegedly tried to attack the teams and two earthmovers managed to flee.

Senior officials of the mining department led by Executive Engineer (XEN)-cum-District Mining Officer then reached the spot and filed a complaint against the accused.

He added that the drive against illegal mining would be implemented effectively so that no one was able to take the law in their hands.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 20:54 IST
