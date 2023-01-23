Ludhiana MC issues last warning: ‘Comply with waste management rules or face hefty penalty’

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on Monday issued one last warning to bulk waste generators under its jurisdiction asking them to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, or face strict action.

In a workshop held at Municipal Corporation Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk on Monday, the waste generators were directed to comply with the norms within 10 days or penalties up to Rs 5,000 per day will be imposed on them.

The civic body officials stated that establishments generating 100 kilos or more of waste on a daily basis fall under the category of bulk waste generators. These establishments are required to dispose the waste by themselves. The wet waste has to be disposed through composting, while the dry waste can either be recycled or be handed over to an approved garbage collector in the city.

Around two dozen bulk waste generators, including owners/managers of marriage palaces, eateries/dhaba, sweet shops etc, participated in Monday’s workshop, which was chaired by Municipal Corporation Zonal Commissioner (Zone A) Neeraj Jain and sanitation officer Ashwani Sahota.

Sahota stated that a similar workshop had been held for bulk waste generators in December last year as well, but they have still failed to comply with the norms. A last warning was thus issued to them to start complying with the norms within 10 days, otherwise hefty penalties of up to Rs 5,000 per day will be imposed on them.

Jain stated that the civic body has been appealing to the residents to comply with the solid waste management norms as the goal cannot be achieved without the support of the public. Now strict action will be taken against the bulk waste generators, if they fail to comply with the norms.

Community Development Officer (CDO), Maheshwar Singh, stated that similar workshops will also be held in other zones of the civic body in the coming days.