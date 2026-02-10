Amid high drama, Ludhiana MC House passes integrated solid waste mgt proposal; private firm to oversee garbage collection

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation House on Monday passed all the eight proposals including the controversial Integrated Solid Waste Management Project without any discussion at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, amid ruckus by the opposition parties. Mayor Inderjit Kaur confirmed that all eight proposals stood “passed”.
Meanwhile, Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti also reached the House Meeting wearing handcuffs in protest. Bhatti was recently booked by police in Ludhiana for an alleged social media post accusing an AAP leader for seeking money to make health cards under the Punjab government scheme. He dared AAP councillors to get him arrested and said he will keep speaking the truth for public welfare.
The MC House meeting witnessed repeated disruptions as opposition councillors from the Congress, the SAD and the BJP opposed the integrated solid waste management proposal.
The proposed waste management project would work under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under the supervision of a private firm. This includes door-to-door collection, transportation, segregation and scientific processing of waste. Opposition councillors alleged irregularities and warned that the project would eliminate livelihoods of unorganised sanitation workers from the Valmiki community who have been collecting the solid waste in the city for decades.
Meanwhile, sanitation workers also reached outside the meeting venue with their carts protesting against the integrated project. They argued that they already manage door-to-door collection and fear losing their jobs if private firms take over. They have vowed to intensify their agitation.
Mayor Kaur, however, said the sanitation workers were advised that there was “no threat” to their livelihoods.
The estimated cost of the integrated project is Rs 140 to 150 crore annually or Rs 1100 to 1200 crore for over eight years. This would cover all the 95 wards of Ludhiana city with over 20 lakh residents.
Currently, the garbage collection is largely unorganised carried out by sanitation workers and small contractors. Worker unions fear that outsourcing to private companies will threaten the livelihoods of thousands of sanitation workers. The opposition parties have alleged that the cost per tonne has jumped from Rs 925 to Rs 3,300, raising suspicions of irregularities.
