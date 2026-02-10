Amid high drama, Ludhiana MC House passes integrated solid waste mgt proposal; private firm to oversee garbage collection

Booked Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti reached the House meet with handcuffs in protest against AAP govt

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaFeb 10, 2026 08:35 AM IST
The MC House meeting witnessed repeated disruptions as opposition councillors from the Congress, the SAD and the BJP opposed the integrated solid waste management proposal.The MC House meeting witnessed repeated disruptions as opposition councillors from the Congress, the SAD and the BJP opposed the integrated solid waste management proposal.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation House on Monday passed all the eight proposals including the controversial Integrated Solid Waste Management Project without any discussion at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, amid ruckus by the opposition parties. Mayor Inderjit Kaur confirmed that all eight proposals stood “passed”.

Meanwhile, Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti also reached the House Meeting wearing handcuffs in protest. Bhatti was recently booked by police in Ludhiana for an alleged social media post accusing an AAP leader for seeking money to make health cards under the Punjab government scheme. He dared AAP councillors to get him arrested and said he will keep speaking the truth for public welfare.

The MC House meeting witnessed repeated disruptions as opposition councillors from the Congress, the SAD and the BJP opposed the integrated solid waste management proposal.

The proposed waste management project would work under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model under the supervision of a private firm. This includes door-to-door collection, transportation, segregation and scientific processing of waste. Opposition councillors alleged irregularities and warned that the project would eliminate livelihoods of unorganised sanitation workers from the Valmiki community who have been collecting the solid waste in the city for decades.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers also reached outside the meeting venue with their carts protesting against the integrated project. They argued that they already manage door-to-door collection and fear losing their jobs if private firms take over. They have vowed to intensify their agitation.

Mayor Kaur, however, said the sanitation workers were advised that there was “no threat” to their livelihoods.

The estimated cost of the integrated project is Rs 140 to 150 crore annually or Rs 1100 to 1200 crore for over eight years. This would cover all the 95 wards of Ludhiana city with over 20 lakh residents.

Story continues below this ad

Currently, the garbage collection is largely unorganised carried out by sanitation workers and small contractors. Worker unions fear that outsourcing to private companies will threaten the livelihoods of thousands of sanitation workers. The opposition parties have alleged that the cost per tonne has jumped from Rs 925 to Rs 3,300, raising suspicions of irregularities.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pak U-turn on boycott threat, will play India
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people,' reveals childhood friend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement