Amid high drama, Ludhiana MC House passes integrated solid waste mgt proposal; private firm to oversee garbage collection

The MC House meeting witnessed repeated disruptions as opposition councillors from the Congress, the SAD and the BJP opposed the integrated solid waste management proposal.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation House on Monday passed all the eight proposals including the controversial Integrated Solid Waste Management Project without any discussion at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, amid ruckus by the opposition parties. Mayor Inderjit Kaur confirmed that all eight proposals stood “passed”.

Meanwhile, Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti also reached the House Meeting wearing handcuffs in protest. Bhatti was recently booked by police in Ludhiana for an alleged social media post accusing an AAP leader for seeking money to make health cards under the Punjab government scheme. He dared AAP councillors to get him arrested and said he will keep speaking the truth for public welfare.