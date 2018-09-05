Ludhiana MC House meeting: Bye-laws for registration fee on pets fails to get nod

Under the bye-laws, which have been framed by the department of local bodies headed by minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, residents have to get their domestic animals (both small and big) registered after paying an annual fee and get registration renewed every year. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Under the bye-laws, which have been framed by the department of local bodies headed by minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, residents have to get their domestic animals (both small and big) registered after paying an annual fee and get registration renewed every year. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The House of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Tuesday did not pass the ‘Registration for Proper Control of Stray Animals and Compensation to the Victim of Animal Attack’ bye-laws 2017 framed under Section 399 (1) (E) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976 during the house meeting which was held for the first time after Ludhiana MC elections, held in February this year.

Under the bye-laws, which have been framed by the department of local bodies headed by minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, residents have to get their domestic animals (both small and big) registered after paying an annual fee and get registration renewed every year.

Interestingly, in October last year, Sidhu had denied imposing any such ‘pet animals tax’ on residents but had clarified that registration bye-laws have to be framed as per the High Court directions. Copy of the proposal which was not passed by Ludhiana MC house Tuesday, clearly states that the proposal to adopt these bye-laws was received from the department of local bodies and a draft notification for the same was issued on October 23, 2017. As per the bye-laws, residents have to pay Rs 250 to get the one-year registration of their domestic (small) animals. The fee will be the same for first time registration and renewal will be done after a year.

Similarly, the registration fee for large animals including cow, buffalo, etc will be Rs 500. The license fee for dog breeders will be Rs 2,000 per annum. The bye-laws further state that a cattle pound will be constructed for keeping stray animals but if any pet of an owner (registered or unregistered) is found straying on streets or beyond the enclosure of their house, the animal will be detained in the cattle pound and owner has to claim it back within a week. For the period of detention, the owner has to pay Rs 100 per day for small animals and Rs 200 for large animals. If a registered animal is found straying on road more than two times, the registration will be cancelled and extra penalty of Rs 1,000 (small animal) and Rs 2,000 (large animal) will be charged.

Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said, “The matter has been kept pending as most of the councillors did not agree to it. We have formed a five-member committee to decide on this matter. Some suggestions have been received to make bye-laws better.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App