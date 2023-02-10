Ludhiana MC House approves resolution to start issuing plot NOCs through Suvidha kendras

In a major relief for the residents, the general house of Municipal corporation (MC) has approved a resolution to start issuing no-objection certificates (NOC) against plots through zonal suvidha kendras of the civic body. A resolution has also been approved for introducing ‘Property ID cards’ against properties across the city.

The resolutions were approved during the meeting of MC general house held under the chairmanship of Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal at MC Zone A office on Friday. The house deliberated upon a dozen resolutions. The resolutions were also approved to allow upper age limit relaxation for regularisation of class IV employees; commence towing away of wrongly parked vehicles, recovery of EDC charges from Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authorities (GLADA) for attaching the sewer lines of colonies situated on Pakhowal road, with MC sewer lines etc.

MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, leader of opposition Jaspal Singh Giaspura, senior Akali councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang, AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar among others attended.

As per the resolution approved in the house regarding issuance of NOCs against plots, junior draftsman would be deployed in the MC suvidha kendras, who will accept the applications from the residents and submit the same on e-naksha portal after conducting the site inspection.

At present the residents have to submit the applications through affiliated architects/professionals, who charge Rs 5000 to Rs 15000 for submitting the applications. Now, the residents would be able to submit the applications in the MC suvidha kendras and will have to pay only Rs 2500 as facilitation/administrative charges). MC Commissioner Dr Aggarwal stated that the facility would be commenced in the suvidha kendras within a week or so.

Further the general house has also approved a resolution to allow upper age limit relaxation for regularisation of class IV employees. Earlier, the general house had approved the resolution to regularise the jobs of 3542 sweepers and sewermen working in the MC for years. Of these, around 800 employees have crossed the upper age limit for regularisation, which is 37 years for general category and 42 years for SC category. Providing a major relief to these employees, the house has now approved a resolution after which the age of the employees, at the time of their appointment, will be considered for regularisation. A resolution was also approved to implement a medical cashless policy for employees in the MC Ludhiana. Different MC employee unions have lauded the same.

The house also approved a resolution to introduce ‘Property ID cards’ against all the properties across the city for facilitating the residents. All the record of property will be uploaded on the card including the unique identification (UID) number of the property, details regarding payment of property tax, water-sewer user charges etc. The residents would be able to get the cards downloaded from MC website or get these issued through MC suvidha kendras.

The house also approved a resolution to commence towing away of wrongly parked vehicles by the MC teams. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads. A service provider will be hired by MC for towing away the vehicles and the amount of penalty recovered from the violators would be shared by the service provider and MC as approved by the house.