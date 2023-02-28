Ludhiana MC likely to collaborate with PotHole Raja to make city roads safer

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is contemplating collaboration with Bengaluru-based PotHole Raja, a social venture that works to improve road infrastructure in different cities of the country.

Recently, a delegation from PotHole Raja led by its director Sourabh Kumar met Ludhiana MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and discussed projects that can be taken up to improve road infrastructure in the city.

Civic officials said that MC is also contemplating signing an MoU with PotHole Raja wherein experts will conduct studies to upgrade the road infrastructure and enhance road safety. Experts will also work on projects to be taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for constructing roads by using recycled plastic, build model roads with pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and improve key junctions in the city by adding innovative solutions.

Kumar said that they have been working in different parts of the country, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, to improve road infrastructure. “The aim is to deliver high-quality and sustainable road construction solutions that are both cost-effective and environmentally friendly,” he said.

Aggarwal added that different steps are already being taken to improve the road infrastructure and to ensure safety of residents on city roads. PotHole Raja will also conduct different studies to improve the road infrastructure.