Ludhiana MC chief orders demolition of buildings that do not have civic body’s approval

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, in a bid to crack the whip on the residents involved in illegal constructions, has ordered the officials to demolish the illegal buildings, if the owners start construction works without getting the building plans approved from the civic body in Punjab.

Dr Aggarwal Thursday issued directions to the building branch officials in this regard, and told them that if the owner is found to have erred, then the officials can demolish the building at foundation levels without issuing any warning to the owner.

On the other hand, the building branch officials have also been warned of strict departmental action if they fail to take action against illegal constructions.

Dr Aggarwal stated that despite action from the civic body, the residents are getting involved in illegal constructions.

Recently Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar has directed the authorities to take action against offenders.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has knocked down a number of illegal constructions, including those on Jassian Road, Ghumar Mandi, and the Model Town extension.

Officials stated that the building inspectors have been directed to keep a check on illegal construction activities in their respective areas. The drive against illegal constructions will continue in the coming days, they said.

Advertisement

Dr Aggarwal urged the residents to get the building plans approved by the civic body before starting construction works in order to avoid action.