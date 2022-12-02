scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Ludhiana: MC slaps 25k challan on private school for burning garbage in Sidhwan canal

MC in a statement said that the school staff and students were caught burning garbage during a cleanliness drive organised by school inside the canal near BRS Nagar canal bridge on Thursday.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (File)

Taking strict note of alleged burning of garbage by staff and students of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS-Sarabha Nagar) in Sidhwan Canal on Thursday, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) imposed penalty of Rs 25000 on the school.

MC in a statement said that the school staff and students were caught burning garbage during a cleanliness drive organised by school inside the canal near BRS Nagar canal bridge on Thursday.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that burning garbage is an illegal activity and National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken strict note of the same in the past.

Challan of Rs 25000 has been issued in the name of school Principal as per the solid waste management and sanitation bylaws, she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

Aggarwal stated that the field staff has also been directed to keep a vigil and issue challans to the violators who are caught dumping or burning garbage in and around the canal.

More from Chandigarh

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said, ‘On being informed that school authorities have allowed children to descend into Sidhwan Canal (near MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar) for a cleaning exercise; an enquiry has been marked into how this has happened without seeking necessary permissions from the District Administration Ludhiana. While any social spirit is good; however descending into the canal without approvals can put the safety of children at risk. We reiterate that schools must exercise due caution while inculcating social spirit and safety of school children must remain paramount. ADC (Khanna) Amarjit Bains shall be summoning the school authorities to seek reply in this regard.’

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 10:24:43 am
Next Story

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer: Marvel closes out epic trilogy with humour, heart, and heartbreak

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close