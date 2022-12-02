Ludhiana: MC slaps 25k challan on private school for burning garbage in Sidhwan canal

Taking strict note of alleged burning of garbage by staff and students of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS-Sarabha Nagar) in Sidhwan Canal on Thursday, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) imposed penalty of Rs 25000 on the school.

MC in a statement said that the school staff and students were caught burning garbage during a cleanliness drive organised by school inside the canal near BRS Nagar canal bridge on Thursday.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that burning garbage is an illegal activity and National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken strict note of the same in the past.

Challan of Rs 25000 has been issued in the name of school Principal as per the solid waste management and sanitation bylaws, she added.

Aggarwal stated that the field staff has also been directed to keep a vigil and issue challans to the violators who are caught dumping or burning garbage in and around the canal.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said, ‘On being informed that school authorities have allowed children to descend into Sidhwan Canal (near MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar) for a cleaning exercise; an enquiry has been marked into how this has happened without seeking necessary permissions from the District Administration Ludhiana. While any social spirit is good; however descending into the canal without approvals can put the safety of children at risk. We reiterate that schools must exercise due caution while inculcating social spirit and safety of school children must remain paramount. ADC (Khanna) Amarjit Bains shall be summoning the school authorities to seek reply in this regard.’