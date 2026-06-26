Ludhiana Mayor appoints sons of 2 AAP MLAs as F&CC members

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Ludhiana Mayor and AAP leader Inderjit Kaur has appointed the sons of two ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as the members of Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of Municipal Corporation.
In the order issued on Wednesday, the Mayor nominated the sons of AAP MLAs for the two posts of councillors in the six-member committee.
The new members are Aman Bagga Khurana, councillor from ward number 94 and son of Madan Lal Bagga (AAP’s Ludhiana North MLA); and Yuvraj Singh Sidhu, councillor from ward number 50 and son of Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu.
Both are first-time councillors.
More so, MLA Bagga’s younger son Gaurav Bagga is also currently working as the legal advisor in Ludhiana MC.
In the six-member F&CC committee, four are ex-officio members including the Mayor (chairperson), the MC commissioner, the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, and two additional councillors.
According to the Section 42 (4) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, the two councillor members have to be “elected by the councillors amongst themselves”.
However, the 95-member Ludhiana MC House, in a resolution passed in March this year, had empowered the Mayor to nominate the two members.
F&CC is the most powerful committee of a civic body and holds complete authority in relation to the financial and contractual works that are undertaken for the city’s development. No developmental work for the city under the MC can be approved without the approval of F&CC.
Yuvraj Singh Sidhu told The Indian Express that he was appointed as the member of F&CC. “I will be focusing on the entire city’s development. I will ensure the responsibility given to me is fulfilled in the right way.”
Aman Bagga Khurana wrote on Facebook: “I thank the entire AAP leadership including supremo Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann and Mayor Inderjit Kaur who have trusted me with this responsibility for the city’s development.”
Punjab Congress secretary Dhruv Sharma, however, objected to the appointments and said the party should answer if “AAP MLAs’ children will be the only beneficiaries of CM Mann’s so-called job-providing claims”.
“MLA Madan Lal Bagga’s both sons are now well-settled in Ludhiana MC. One is a legal advisor and the other is now an F&CC member. Did the Mayor find no other councillor among 90 others fit for these 2 posts? How come both posts were given to sons of MLAs? And then the CM targets other parties for promoting dynasty politics. Mann should now answer how come the sons of his party MLAs are getting these plum posts in Ludhiana MC. He claims to give 65,000 jobs to youths but in reality, he has only given jobs to children of his own MLAs.”
The Mayor could not be contacted. However, Inderjit Kaur’s PA said she was not in town for a few days.
Ludhiana MC commissioner Ojasvi Alankar, also the ex-officio member of the committee, said: “Since I have joined recently, I have sought the MC House meeting resolution record from the concerned branch on the basis of which these appointments have been made.”
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