Ludhiana Mayor appoints sons of 2 AAP MLAs as F&CC members

Ludhiana Mayor and AAP leader Inderjit Kaur has appointed the sons of two ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as the members of Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of Municipal Corporation.

In the order issued on Wednesday, the Mayor nominated the sons of AAP MLAs for the two posts of councillors in the six-member committee.

The new members are Aman Bagga Khurana, councillor from ward number 94 and son of Madan Lal Bagga (AAP’s Ludhiana North MLA); and Yuvraj Singh Sidhu, councillor from ward number 50 and son of Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu.

Both are first-time councillors.

More so, MLA Bagga’s younger son Gaurav Bagga is also currently working as the legal advisor in Ludhiana MC.