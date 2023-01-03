scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Ludhiana man who tries to kidnap two-year-old thrashed by local residents; dies in hospital

Police said that the man’s family, after seeing the CCTV footage that showed him kidnapping the girl, has refused to file any further complaint.

The police took Jagjatin Singh to the hospital but he died while undergoing treatment (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Ludhiana man who tries to kidnap two-year-old thrashed by local residents; dies in hospital
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A man who was allegedly thrashed by local residents after he tried to kidnap a two-year-old girl in Ram Nagar of Jamalpur area in Punjab’s Ludhiana died Sunday while undergoing treatment, the police said.

According to the police, the girl’s father, Kanhaiya Kumar, stated in his complaint that on December 29 his daughter Anshika was playing outside their house when the man, identified as Jagjatin Singh, 34, tried to kidnap the child. The incident was also captured in CCTV cameras, he said. “On hearing the parents’ cries for help, the local people gathered at the spot and thrashed the man while the girl was rescued,” an officer said.

The police took Singh to the hospital but he died while undergoing treatment.

Based on the girl’s father’s complaint, the police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 365 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jagjatin Singh at Jamalpur police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Sub-inspector Lakhwinder Masih said that Jagjatin Singh’s family, after seeing the CCTV footage that showed him kidnapping the child, has refused to file any further complaint.

“We have filed inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC in his death as the family does not want any action against anyone,” said Masih.

More from Chandigarh

Jagjatin Singh was a factory worker and is survived by his parents, wife, and child, the officer said.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 11:56 IST
Next Story

BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, the leader behind Pimpri-Chinchwad’s development, dies at 59

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close