Day after returning from Australia, man stabs wife to death in Ludhiana

A day after returning from Australia, a 50-year-old man from Vikas Nagar of Ludhiana, allegedly stabbed his wife to death after suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair.
Police said that the accused Ravinder Singh had returned from Australia on October 30. His wife and elder son had also gone to receive him at Amritsar airport. A day later on Saturday evening (October 31), he allegedly stabbed his wife Kamaljit Kaur, 49, to death with a knife at their residence.
“The accused suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair. The couple had gone to Australia to meet their younger son who lives there while the elder son Gagandeep lives with them. While the wife had returned some days ago, Ravinder returned on October 30. A day after returning, he stabbed his wife to death on Saturday evening. He sent his elder son to buy milk and stabbed wife to death in his absence,” said Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO, Dugri police station.
Ravinder Singh is a pick-up driver, said police, while Kamaljit was a homemaker. He allegedly stabbed her multiple times.
The police also apprehended the accused.
“After the crime, Gagandeep saw his father rushing out of the home. He asked his father that why was he in such a hurry, to which he replied “go and check inside” what he has done,” said the inspector.
Gagandeep rushed inside and found his mother lying on the bed in blood. He sought help from neighbours, who rushed Kamaljit to a hospital. However, doctors declared her dead.
Inspector said the accused attacked his wife repeatedly with a kitchen knife, inflicting wounds on her stomach and neck. “It is a part of investigation if his suspicion on his wife was true,” said the inspector.
The SHO said the police were also probing whether the accused had returned from Australia with the intention of killing his wife.
A murder case has been registered against Ravinder Singh.