Day after returning from Australia, man stabs wife to death in Ludhiana

A day after returning from Australia, a 50-year-old man from Vikas Nagar of Ludhiana, allegedly stabbed his wife to death after suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair.

Police said that the accused Ravinder Singh had returned from Australia on October 30. His wife and elder son had also gone to receive him at Amritsar airport. A day later on Saturday evening (October 31), he allegedly stabbed his wife Kamaljit Kaur, 49, to death with a knife at their residence.

“The accused suspected his wife of having an extra-marital affair. The couple had gone to Australia to meet their younger son who lives there while the elder son Gagandeep lives with them. While the wife had returned some days ago, Ravinder returned on October 30. A day after returning, he stabbed his wife to death on Saturday evening. He sent his elder son to buy milk and stabbed wife to death in his absence,” said Inspector Gurmukh Singh, SHO, Dugri police station.